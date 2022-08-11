Much quieter weather takes over to finish the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After yet more bouts of heavy rain during the first half of the work week, we are finally drying out as we bring the curtain down on this work week and head on into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers and storms continue to slink away from the region as we head through the remainder of tonight. Our partly cloudy skies turn mostly clear as we head into the overnight hours. Northwesterly winds will help usher in cooler air as we head through the nighttime hours. We’re down into the lower to middle 60s overnight.

We get a very much needed breather heading into tomorrow as high pressure takes back over. Highs are back into the upper 70s to near 80º with much lower humidity continuing to filter into the region. That means plenty of sunshine during an absolutely beautiful afternoon. Get out and enjoy it! Plus, we’ll have the opportunity for a little free A/C as we head into the nighttime hours. Clear skies and low humidity will allow us to drop into the upper 50s for overnight lows. Time to open those windows!

Into the Weekend and Beyond

The gorgeous conditions thankfully continue right on into the weekend. Saturday looks like a carbon copy of our Friday with very comfortable air in place. Highs are back in the upper 70s to near 80º with very comfortable humidity levels and plenty of sunshine! A similar story into Sunday, but a few more clouds are thrown our way as a weak disturbance moves closer. Forecast looks similar to Saturday, but slightly warmer and muggier with maybe a stray storm.

Rain chances start to move back in in earnest as we head into early next week, but they will be isolated at first on Monday and Tuesday with highs staying in the upper 70s to near 80º.

