Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary

DINGESS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County school officials have an extra challenge on their hands ahead of the start of the school year.

Superintendent Johnny Branch said mold had been discovered in five classrooms at the school, citing dampness and a leaking roof as the cause.

He said a commercial water damage response service assessed the situation Wednesday with full removal work expected to get underway Friday.

Branch released a statement Thursday which read in part:

A major roof repair project is currently underway. Any affected carpets, rugs, or other items, as appropriate or necessary will be removed and replaced. This is the process normally followed. The district tries to take a comprehensive approach to clean, disinfect, and to address conditions in hopes of preventing reoccurrences. The district is also collaborating with the Mingo County Health Department. The Mingo County School District is committed to the health and safety of all Mingo County students and staff.

Parents’ minds are not exactly at ease.

Candita Crabtree has six kids enrolled at Dingess Elementary, two with severe asthma and three have mold allergies.

“It’s scary,” she said. “I work full time, it’s very hard. I do hair, so I just can’t come and get them every time if something were to come up, so it is really scary if they were to have an asthma attack at school.”

Branch expects the problem to be fixed in a matter of days.

“I hope they just clean it really good and they do what they need to do so we’re ready for the school year,” Crabtree said.

Branch said school is expected to start on time, with teachers returning Aug. 23 and students coming back on the 29th.

