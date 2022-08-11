Marshall University men’s basketball volunteers at flood relief distribution center

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Marshall University Men’s Basketball team volunteered at the flood relief distribution center at the old JC Penny’s in Hazard on Thursday.

Members of the team came from West Virginia to do what they could to support Eastern Kentuckians. Starting guard Taevion Kinsey said it was their duty to give back to the community, even if the flood happened in a different state.

”Our university, as we try to get our sports teams and our athletic teams to go out in the community and try to give back too. When we heard about the flood down here, we decided that we were gonna wake up and we were gonna go and help all that we could,” Kinsey said.

Kinsey said they hope to partner with Eastern Kentucky University for more flood relief efforts.

