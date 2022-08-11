Man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing and other charges

A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, including for a stabbing that happened...
A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, including for a stabbing that happened last February in Ashland, Kentucky.(Ashland Police Department)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, including for a stabbing that happened last February in Ashland.

Paul D. Gower III, who’s in his early 20s, was sentenced on attempted murder and robbery charges, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

Gower also was sentenced for attacking a jailer and for a previous possession of drugs charge, the Commonwealth Attorney’s office says.

The stabbing incident happened in the parking lot of the Bruce Apartments in Ashland. Investigators said the victim was a taxi driver who picked up a customer. He suffered serious injuries.

For previous coverage:

‘It scared the fire out of me’: Ashland stabbing suspect arrested

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County flooding victims identified
KSP investigating possible murder-suicide in Harlan County
Governor Andy Beshear visits Neon, Ky.
‘We’re not going anywhere’: Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, updates flooding death toll
Flooding in the Virgie area of Pike County from the evening of Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
Buckhorn School
‘We will still be Buckhorn School’: Officials give an update on 2022-2023 school year plan

Latest News

Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch confirmed mold had been found in the school siting...
Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary
The trail will feature a new children's book every month throughout the summer and fall season...
Pikeville, Pike County Libraries open ‘story trail’ to bring together books and nature
Wayne Barton was elected to be the new Campbell County Sheriff. He will be sworn into office on...
Sheriff-elect outlines priorities when he takes office next month
Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch confirmed mold had been found in the school siting...
Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary
Mountain News at 6 - Top Stories
Mountain News at 6 - Top Stories