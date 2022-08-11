Man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing and other charges

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, including for a stabbing that happened last February in Ashland.

Paul D. Gower III, who’s in his early 20s, was sentenced on attempted murder and robbery charges, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

Gower also was sentenced for attacking a jailer and for a previous possession of drugs charge, the Commonwealth Attorney’s office says.

The stabbing incident happened in the parking lot of the Bruce Apartments in Ashland. Investigators said the victim was a taxi driver who picked up a customer. He suffered serious injuries.

For previous coverage:

‘It scared the fire out of me’: Ashland stabbing suspect arrested

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.