Laurel County man arrested, charged with theft

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Laurel County was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing items from a business, officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Zebulin J. Collett, 28, of London at a business about half a mile south of London.

Employees noticed missing merchandise, which led to an investigation in cooperation with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the value of the theft was $4,197.

Collett was charged with theft by unlawful taking $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.

Collett was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.