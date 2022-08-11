Laurel County man arrested, charged with theft

Laurel County man arrested
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Laurel County was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing items from a business, officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Zebulin J. Collett, 28, of London at a business about half a mile south of London.

Employees noticed missing merchandise, which led to an investigation in cooperation with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the value of the theft was $4,197.

Collett was charged with theft by unlawful taking $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.

Collett was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

