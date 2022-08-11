Kentucky cruises past Dominican Republic Select Team

Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Robert Morris in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Kentucky won 100-60. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - The Wildcats put on quite a show in their first game in the Bahamas.

Kentucky cruised to a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select Team behind individual double-digit scoring efforts.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the scoring effort with 17 points. Daimion Collins and newcomer Cason Wallace followed up with 15 points.

Collins was responsible for several highlights throughout the game, including a dunk mid-way through the first half.

Jacob Toppin finished with 8 points and 4 rebounds and put up some highlights of his own. He managed to chase down a block in the first half.

He also managed a steal and 360-degree dunk in the second half.

Kentucky will continue the Bahamas series on Thursday against Tec de Monterrey. Tip is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

