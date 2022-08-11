Kentucky cruises past Dominican Republic Select Team

NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - The Wildcats put on quite a show in their first game in the Bahamas.

Kentucky cruised to a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select Team behind individual double-digit scoring efforts.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the scoring effort with 17 points. Daimion Collins and newcomer Cason Wallace followed up with 15 points.

Collins was responsible for several highlights throughout the game, including a dunk mid-way through the first half.

OH MY DAIMION COLLINS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9bW7VMMv5u — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 10, 2022

Jacob Toppin finished with 8 points and 4 rebounds and put up some highlights of his own. He managed to chase down a block in the first half.

His name is Jacob Toppin.



He enjoys chase-down blocks. pic.twitter.com/tJO3yVrXY8 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 10, 2022

He also managed a steal and 360-degree dunk in the second half.

Kentucky will continue the Bahamas series on Thursday against Tec de Monterrey. Tip is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

