Inflatable ‘bounce houses’ brought in to help Breathitt Co. kids cope with flooding

Inflatable ‘bounce houses’ brought in to help Breathitt Co. kids cope with flooding
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks two weeks since historic flash flooding devastated eastern Kentucky, and one community is giving children and families a break from the cleanup.

Three bounce houses were set up at Marie Robert’s Elementary School. The goal was to allow children to have some fun despite everything they’ve been through.

Jessica Wilmore says that she was passing through flooded areas and thought about the children now without homes. She reached out to her friend, who owns Big Bounce Nation in Lexington, and the two decided to bring bounce houses to the elementary school so that kids in the community could laugh, run, and just play.

They say it’s important for kids to have fun, especially at a time like this.

Staff at Marie Roberts are not only thinking about students but about one colleague who is still missing. Vanessa Baker, who is one of two people still missing after the flooding, works in the office at the school.

“She’s got the biggest heart and we really really hope that by some miracle we can find her,” said Principal Jason Fugate.

The start of school has been pushed back since so many children are without homes and running water. Right now, Marie Robert’s is scheduled to start on August 29.

Families can pick up donations from the school. FEMA employees are there assisting families as well.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating possible murder-suicide in Harlan County
Governor Andy Beshear visits Neon, Ky.
‘We’re not going anywhere’: Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, updates flooding death toll
Perry County flooding victims identified
Flooding in the Virgie area of Pike County from the evening of Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
Buckhorn School
‘We will still be Buckhorn School’: Officials give an update on 2022-2023 school year plan

Latest News

Clay County area - Phil
Clay County area - Phil
Mental health after EKY flooding - Dakota
Mental health after EKY flooding - Dakota
Looking back on the deadly flooding and how it continues to soak the region two weeks later.
‘We are a region’: Reflections in the floodwaters
Top state officials met in Frankfort Thursday to announce the Kentucky Judicial Commission on...
State officials meet to announce Ky. Judicial Commission on Mental Health
Mercer County Superintendent Jason Booher says they have advertised an opening for an SRO since...
Ky. school districts still struggling with SRO requirement as school year begins