Inflatable ‘bounce houses’ brought in to help Breathitt Co. kids cope with flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks two weeks since historic flash flooding devastated eastern Kentucky, and one community is giving children and families a break from the cleanup.

Three bounce houses were set up at Marie Robert’s Elementary School. The goal was to allow children to have some fun despite everything they’ve been through.

Jessica Wilmore says that she was passing through flooded areas and thought about the children now without homes. She reached out to her friend, who owns Big Bounce Nation in Lexington, and the two decided to bring bounce houses to the elementary school so that kids in the community could laugh, run, and just play.

They say it’s important for kids to have fun, especially at a time like this.

Staff at Marie Roberts are not only thinking about students but about one colleague who is still missing. Vanessa Baker, who is one of two people still missing after the flooding, works in the office at the school.

“She’s got the biggest heart and we really really hope that by some miracle we can find her,” said Principal Jason Fugate.

The start of school has been pushed back since so many children are without homes and running water. Right now, Marie Robert’s is scheduled to start on August 29.

Families can pick up donations from the school. FEMA employees are there assisting families as well.

