Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago.

Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek just south of downtown Pikeville after heavy rain worked through Wednesday evening. Video submitted to WYMT shows people trying through flood waters. This is never the right course of action, and can be dangerous. It does not take much running water to sweep even a heavy truck off the road. Turn around, don’t drown.

Water also started to pile up near the communities of Virgie and Dorton in Pike County. Viewer photos also indicate quickly rising water as well.

WYMT is also working to confirm reports over water over roads in portions of Pulaski and Rockcastle Counties Wednesday. Rockcastle County Dispatch tells WYMT that while the county has seen some flooding, they have not received reports of anything “major,” though Climax Road was closed for a time.

