Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County

By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago.

Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek just south of downtown Pikeville after heavy rain worked through Wednesday evening. Video submitted to WYMT shows people trying through flood waters. This is never the right course of action, and can be dangerous. It does not take much running water to sweep even a heavy truck off the road. Turn around, don’t drown.

Water also started to pile up near the communities of Virgie and Dorton in Pike County. Viewer photos also indicate quickly rising water as well.

WYMT is also working to confirm reports over water over roads in portions of Pulaski and Rockcastle Counties Wednesday. Rockcastle County Dispatch tells WYMT that while the county has seen some flooding, they have not received reports of anything “major,” though Climax Road was closed for a time.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
KSP investigating possible murder-suicide in Harlan County
Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell visit EKY
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates

Latest News

Flood Watch update: Most counties will actually end at midnight. Some counties will continue...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain threat continues before drier finish to work week
Flood Watch update: Most counties will actually end at midnight. Some counties will continue...
Flood Watch continues into tonight, drier and calmer days ahead
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 9, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 9, 2022
Evan Hatter's forecast at 6 - 8/9/22
Evan Hatter's forecast at 6 - 8/9/22