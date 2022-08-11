Health experts stress importance of mental health after EKY flooding

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles and Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday marked two weeks since historic and deadly flooding swept through Eastern Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear reported the 38th flood-related death was a student-athlete in Knott County.

As the dust starts to settle in the region and the road ahead becomes clearer, health experts said focusing on mental health can be vital.

They said survivors and families of those affected should not try to bottle up their emotions but should look out for their own mental state and those around them.

”You want to be on the lookout for both yourself and for the folks that you love who might be experiencing psychological distress or utilizing substances in a maladaptive way,” said Brian Myers, the System Director of Behavioral Health at ARH.

If you are having a hard time dealing with what you have gone through, professionals said you should not hesitate to reach out for help.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating possible murder-suicide in Harlan County
Governor Andy Beshear visits Neon, Ky.
‘We’re not going anywhere’: Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, updates flooding death toll
Perry County flooding victims identified
Flooding in the Virgie area of Pike County from the evening of Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
Buckhorn School
‘We will still be Buckhorn School’: Officials give an update on 2022-2023 school year plan

Latest News

Pike County opens ‘story trail’, offers new library programs
Perry County flooding victims identified
Missing Person in Laurel County
Golden Alert for Laurel County Man Canceled
Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins, First Lady Britainy Beshear, and Governor Andy Beshear meet with...
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update