Health experts stress importance of mental health after EKY flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday marked two weeks since historic and deadly flooding swept through Eastern Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear reported the 38th flood-related death was a student-athlete in Knott County.

As the dust starts to settle in the region and the road ahead becomes clearer, health experts said focusing on mental health can be vital.

They said survivors and families of those affected should not try to bottle up their emotions but should look out for their own mental state and those around them.

”You want to be on the lookout for both yourself and for the folks that you love who might be experiencing psychological distress or utilizing substances in a maladaptive way,” said Brian Myers, the System Director of Behavioral Health at ARH.

If you are having a hard time dealing with what you have gone through, professionals said you should not hesitate to reach out for help.

