Gov. Andy Beshear updates EKY flooding death toll

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Pike County.
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Pike County.(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll is officially 39.

He said an additional death is now being counted in Breathitt County.

“I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” said the Governor in a tweet.

We will update this story as we learn more.

On Thursday, the Governor also held his weekly Team Kentucky update.

He spoke about the response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky and other developments in the Commonwealth.

The Governor said more than 1,300 rescues have been completed in response to the catastrophic flooding.

You can watch a livestream of his conference below.

