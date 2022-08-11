Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update.
He spoke about the response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky and other developments in the Commonwealth.
The Governor said more than 1,300 rescues have been completed in response to the catastrophic flooding.
You can watch a livestream of his conference below.
