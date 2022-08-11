Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins, First Lady Britainy Beshear, and Governor Andy Beshear meet with...
Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins, First Lady Britainy Beshear, and Governor Andy Beshear meet with two children whose family was displaced following historic floods.(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update.

He spoke about the response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky and other developments in the Commonwealth.

The Governor said more than 1,300 rescues have been completed in response to the catastrophic flooding.

You can watch a livestream of his conference below.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating possible murder-suicide in Harlan County
Governor Andy Beshear visits Neon, Ky.
‘We’re not going anywhere’: Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, updates flooding death toll
Flooding in the Virgie area of Pike County from the evening of Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
Buckhorn School
‘We will still be Buckhorn School’: Officials give an update on 2022-2023 school year plan
The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts.
Family of missing Breathitt Co. woman leaning on faith as search efforts continue

Latest News

One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says
Officials worked to clear a crash on I-71 involving an overturned semi truck that had spilled...
Semitrailer turns over in Kentucky, spills beer
Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were...
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads
water with blessings
Water filtration systems on the way to those without water