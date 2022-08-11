Gov. Andy Beshear announces 39th flooding death, identity released

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll is officially 39.

He said an additional death is now being counted in Breathitt County.

“I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” said the Governor in a tweet.

The victim was Tony Calhoun, a 52-year-old writer, actor and film producer.

In the past, Calhoun worked on a music video with the band Halfway to Hazard. In the video, he played a famous Eastern Kentucky outlaw, Bad Tom Smith.

The band shared a Facebook post about Calhoun on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Governor also held his weekly Team Kentucky update.

He spoke about the response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky and other developments in the Commonwealth.

The Governor said more than 1,300 rescues have been completed in response to the catastrophic flooding.

You can watch a livestream of his conference below.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County flooding victims identified
Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
Officials worked to clear a crash on I-71 involving an overturned semi truck that had spilled...
Semitrailer overturns in Kentucky, spills beer
The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days

Latest News

‘It’s clear that Eastern Kentucky is full of resilient people’: USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development visits Isom IGA
Mountain Heritage Festival canceled
Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
A sergeant with the Tazewell Police Department broke his ankle during an arrest Thursday night.
Sgt. falls down steps, breaks foot and arrests suspect
Story Trail - 11:00 p.m.
Story Trail - 11:00 p.m.