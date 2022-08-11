Golden Alert issued for Laurel County man

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police issued a Golden Alert for a missing person in Laurel County on Thursday.

Doyle Woodward, 42, has been reported missing since Wednesday, August 10. He was last seen at a house on Terrell’s Creek Road in London.

Woodward is described as a 5′6″ white man, weighing approximately 175 pounds. Officials are unsure what clothes he may be wearing.

Anyone with information can call KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-555.

