Golden Alert issued for Laurel County man

Missing Person in Laurel County
Missing Person in Laurel County(KSP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police issued a Golden Alert for a missing person in Laurel County on Thursday.

Doyle Woodward, 42, has been reported missing since Wednesday, August 10. He was last seen at a house on Terrell’s Creek Road in London.

Woodward is described as a 5′6″ white man, weighing approximately 175 pounds. Officials are unsure what clothes he may be wearing.

Anyone with information can call KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-555.

