FEMA and SBA officials address questions and concerns regarding disaster relief in Floyd County

By Ethan Sirles and Jordan Mullins
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Floyd County Fiscal Court, Small Business Administration (SBA), and FEMA came together on Wednesday in Floyd County to discuss any concerns folks may have while applying for federal disaster relief.

“We’re just here to provide information to survivors so that they understand the resources that are available to them, how to access those resources, and how to keep in contact with us so that they can get the assistance that they need,” said FEMA Intergovernmental Affairs Specialist Taronda Gibbons.

Officials with FEMA, SBA, as well as Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams also encouraged folks to come out to the two town hall meetings or to a FEMA Disaster Relief Center to ask questions or fill out applications in-person rather than online.

“If you can please visit and fill that application out in person rather than doing it online because what happens with the online process is it’s long and it’s difficult to fill it out,” said Judge-Executive Williams. “I don’t want one person to fall through the cracks. We’re going to be here with you every step of the way. If you’re a Floyd County resident, we’re going to help you to get back in your home or we’re going to find alternatives to help you get housing.”

All focused on ensuring nobody is left behind and making sure folks get the assistance they need to return to their homes, businesses, and their new normal as soon as possible.

“People have lost so many people have lost everything totally everything,” said SBA Public Affairs Specialist Ranti Agbaminoja. “This loan is important for them, for them to get back on their feet, to get their businesses together, to get back to normal life.”

You can find a full list of FEMA Disaster Relief Centers here, call 1-(800)-621-3362, visit disasterassistance.gov, or download the FEMA mobile app for more information on how to apply.

You can also find more information on SBA disaster loans here, or call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-(800)-659-2955.

