Fall Preview: Cooler, drier air set to return to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Good news! The Flood Watch was canceled Wednesday night. Isolated showers are possible on Thursday, but some cooler, drier air will filter into the region to close out the work week.

Thursday and Friday

A cold front will slowly move through the region today. This means spotty showers are possible, especially over our southern counties. We are not expecting any issues from this, but we will keep an eye on it. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Into tonight, a stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us start to dry out and clear out. It will be cooler with lows falling into the lower-60s.

A beautiful day is in store on Friday! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will be below average, and we see lower humidity. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-70s with lows falling into the mid-and-upper-50s.

Weekend Forecast

Another gorgeous day is on tap for Saturday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Get out and enjoy! Temperatures reach the lower-80s with overnight lows falling into the upper-50s.

Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, highs top out in the lower-80s. Lows fall into the mid-60s.

Next Week

Scattered showers look to stick around into Monday. We stay partly cloudy with highs reaching the lower-80s.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Tuesday, but the majority of us look to stay dry. Temperatures top out in the lower-80s, and overnight lows fall into the upper-50s.

The forecast does not change much on Wednesday. A stray shower is possible, but most of us stay dry. Highs reach the lower-80s, and lows fall into the upper-50s.

