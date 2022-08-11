Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were...
Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall.

Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas.

Clear Fork Road in Waynesburg is among the roads that are closed because of the washouts. It all started between 5:30 and 6 Wednesday night when the area received a lot of rain.

Clear Fork, and nearby Ellison Ridge Road, on the Lincoln - Pulaski County line is where most of the damage is. Emergency officials said they had three to four closings between Lincoln, Pulaski and Casey counties.

There were no injuries, but road crews said this will keep them busy for a few weeks. Most of the work will involve replacing tiles and culverts.

The closed roads did not cause any major disruptions in school bus traffic. School officials said they only had to re-route one bus.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating possible murder-suicide in Harlan County
Governor Andy Beshear visits Neon, Ky.
‘We’re not going anywhere’: Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, updates flooding death toll
Buckhorn School
‘We will still be Buckhorn School’: Officials give an update on 2022-2023 school year plan
Flooding in the Virgie area of Pike County from the evening of Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
Nancy Cundiff is one of two women missing in Breathitt County.
‘We can’t give up:’ Breathitt Co. family desperately hoping loved one is still alive

Latest News

water with blessings
Water filtration systems on the way to those without water
2022 Knott County Gingerbread Festival canceled
Mountain News at 11 - Magoffin County Pigskin Preview
Mountain News at 11 - Magoffin County Pigskin Preview
Art for Eastern Kentucky
Sister duo uses art to raise funds to help flood victims in EKY