CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brush fire spawns ‘firenado,’ ‘smokenado’

As firefighters tackle a brush fire, a pair of fire phenomena are caught on camera. (CNN, KABC, EL PASO FIRE DEPARTMENT, EL PASO WATER, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE PD)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORMAN, Calif. (CNN) - Hot, dry and windy conditions combined at the site of an already challenging brush fire to reveal two intense and rare fire phenomena.

A serious situation turned surreal in Southern California when firefighters witnessed a “firenado” and a “smokenado” spawned from the same brush fire.

The brush fire, called the Sam Fire, started near Gorman, California, and quickly spread to nearly 150 acres. No structures were threatened, but more than 200 firefighters fought the blaze.

Strong winds whipped wisps of flames into a whirling inferno known as a “firenado.”

The funnel of fire continued to churn, visually charting the movement of the winds with flames.

Eventually, the blaze was brought under control.

The strong winds continued creating yet another wildfire phenomenon: a towering “smokenado” that reached upward into the sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating possible murder-suicide in Harlan County
Governor Andy Beshear visits Neon, Ky.
‘We’re not going anywhere’: Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, updates flooding death toll
Flooding in the Virgie area of Pike County from the evening of Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
Buckhorn School
‘We will still be Buckhorn School’: Officials give an update on 2022-2023 school year plan
The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts.
Family of missing Breathitt Co. woman leaning on faith as search efforts continue

Latest News

Bianca Blaise, 25, and Larry Rhodes, 22, have been charged with murder for the death of their...
GRAPHIC: Parents charged in beating death of 6-year-old son, abusing 5 other children, officials say
Workman with Power Shift Solar put solar panels on a house Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Salt...
Big climate bill: Spending green bucks to spur green energy
Report: Homemade baby food contains as many toxic metals as store-bought options.
Homemade baby food just as toxic as many store-bought options, study says
Loan
Four essentials to know before you apply for a personal loan