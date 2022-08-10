“You get comfortable, you get complacent”: Newcomers add competitive streak in UK secondary

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have hit the one-week mark in fall camp and it’s marking a time to gel in the UK secondary.

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White took the podium to talk about how the three transfers in the secondary, Zion Childress, Jordan Robinson, and Keidron Smith, have impacted the competitive streak in the position room.

”The biggest thing they offer is competition,” White said. “They walk in and especially if you’re a transfer and I think everyone sits up a little bit higher in their chair. They know, ‘hey listen...everything we do and everything coach does and every player that we sign, bring in, is to improve the roster.’ It makes people uncomfortable which is good. As soon as you get comfortable you get complacent.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell visit EKY
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion

Latest News

North Laurel All Stars face Indiana for spot in LLWS Region Finals
North Laurel advances to Great Lakes Little League Championship
(Photo: Morehead State Athletics)
Morehead State announces 2022-23 non-conference men’s basketball schedule
After 13 seasons at North Laurel, Chris Larkey has taken the head coaching job at Rockcastle...
Pigskin Previews 2022: Rockcastle County Rockets
Kylie Gayheart at the free throw line during Knott Central's All "A" game against West Carter.
Justin Amburgey named head girl’s basketball coach at Knott Central