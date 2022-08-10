“You get comfortable, you get complacent”: Newcomers add competitive streak in UK secondary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have hit the one-week mark in fall camp and it’s marking a time to gel in the UK secondary.

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White took the podium to talk about how the three transfers in the secondary, Zion Childress, Jordan Robinson, and Keidron Smith, have impacted the competitive streak in the position room.

”The biggest thing they offer is competition,” White said. “They walk in and especially if you’re a transfer and I think everyone sits up a little bit higher in their chair. They know, ‘hey listen...everything we do and everything coach does and every player that we sign, bring in, is to improve the roster.’ It makes people uncomfortable which is good. As soon as you get comfortable you get complacent.”

