‘We will still be Buckhorn School’: Officials give an update on 2022-2023 school year plan

Buckhorn School
Buckhorn School(WKYT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Buckhorn School gave an update on the 2022-2023 school year plan on Wednesday.

The school was damaged during historic flooding on July 28.

According to school officials, an architectural firm will visit on Wednesday or Thursday to evaluate the school’s structure.

Engineers will report their findings to the school district.

“It is important that we be patient and understand that it is a process before decisions can be made regarding school facilities,” officials said.

Once the report is given, the Perry County Board of Education will review it and make a decision on the school.

“The goal is to get our students back into Buckhorn School as soon as possible, but we must be able to do that in a safe environment for everyone,” officials added.

Buckhorn is still without water, so sewer facilities and temporary trailers are not available on the Buckhorn School campus.

As a result, Buckhorn School students will be temporarily housed in the West Wing of A.B. Combs School.

“This will allow us to be able to house all of the Buckhorn School staff and students in one building under the same roof as we had at Buckhorn,” a post read on the Buckhorn School Facebook page.

Bus rides will still be provided to every student who previously rode a bus to Buckhorn School.

“This is a tremendous asset for our students to be with their familiar peers and school staff! We are excited about this opportunity,” officials added.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell visit EKY
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 38 deaths in EKY flooding
Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson says they are making progress. The...
Cleanup continues in Clay County nearly two weeks after historic flooding
Donations
Looking for resources? Here is where people affected by flooding can go
Back to School
It’s Back to School time for most of the mountains! Here is a list of when your district goes back to class