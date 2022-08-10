‘We will still be Buckhorn School’: Officials give an update on 2022-2023 school year plan

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Buckhorn School gave an update on the 2022-2023 school year plan on Wednesday.

The school was damaged during historic flooding on July 28.

According to school officials, an architectural firm will visit on Wednesday or Thursday to evaluate the school’s structure.

Engineers will report their findings to the school district.

“It is important that we be patient and understand that it is a process before decisions can be made regarding school facilities,” officials said.

Once the report is given, the Perry County Board of Education will review it and make a decision on the school.

“The goal is to get our students back into Buckhorn School as soon as possible, but we must be able to do that in a safe environment for everyone,” officials added.

Buckhorn is still without water, so sewer facilities and temporary trailers are not available on the Buckhorn School campus.

As a result, Buckhorn School students will be temporarily housed in the West Wing of A.B. Combs School.

“This will allow us to be able to house all of the Buckhorn School staff and students in one building under the same roof as we had at Buckhorn,” a post read on the Buckhorn School Facebook page.

Bus rides will still be provided to every student who previously rode a bus to Buckhorn School.

“This is a tremendous asset for our students to be with their familiar peers and school staff! We are excited about this opportunity,” officials added.

