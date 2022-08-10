‘We can’t give up:’ Breathitt Co. family desperately hoping loved one is still alive

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Breathitt County family said they are clinging to hope and positive thoughts that their loved one is somewhere safe nearly two weeks after the deadly floods.

Nancy Cundiff is one of two women missing in Breathitt County. Her family is hoping that she is safe at a shelter and isn’t able to communicate with them.

Driving down highway 476 in Breathitt County, you’ll find total destruction from the deadly floods.

“The water was like.. We were almost up to the ceiling,” said Melinda Cundiff, Nancy’s sister.

Troublesome Creek became a raging river.

“We thought we were going to be pulled out, but with a boat. but nobody came, and the water kept getting higher,” Melinda said.

The Cundiff family was holding on for their lives. Across the street from their home is Troublesome Creek, which is down a deep embankment, but in the early morning hours of July 28, the fast-moving water was no match for the home, and for the family inside.

“The trailer came loose from the foundation and was floating down Troublesome,” said Larry Cundiff, Nancy’s dad.

Their home broke apart, and they got separated. Nancy has not been seen since.

“I don’t know if she’s okay. I don’t know how badly hurt she is,” Melinda said.

Nancy’s mom, Ruby, died in the flood. Her sister and dad are staying positive, and praying that Nancy is okay.

“I keep saying to myself and everyone that no news is good news. Because if you don’t hear any bad news, then that’s good,” Melinda said.

Every passing day the family waits to hear from Nancy. Her dad has a simple message to his girl.

“I love you. I love you,” Larry said.

“We’ve been through a lot. But we can’t give up,” Melinda said.

Troopers are also looking for Vanessa Baker. She was last seen at her home in the Lower River Caney Road area. Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 13 in Hazard.

