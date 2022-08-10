Virginia Energy declares Abandoned Mine Land emergencies following heavy rainfall

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declared two Abandoned Mine Land (AML) emergencies on Wednesday following recent heavy rainfall.

Both emergencies were declared in the Pound community of Wise County.

According to officials, an underground mine partially fell in on Sunnydale Farm Road, creating a 15-foot deep hole close to two homes.

Officials also said an access road to two homes was washed out on Bowser Hollow Road.

“Both of these issues put residents in danger,” said Abandoned Mine Land Manager Lesa Baker. “Public safety is our first priority at Virginia Energy so we were able to get crews to the site quickly to fix these problems. Heavy rainfall often increases the impact of issues caused by abandoned mine lands so it is not uncommon for our team to receive several calls after.”

An AML grant of more than $137,000 will fill the hole on Sunnydale Farm Road while a $65,000 grant will make Bowser Hollow Road accessible again.

