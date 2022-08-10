Virginia Energy declares Abandoned Mine Land emergencies following heavy rainfall

Abandoned Mine Land Emergencies
Abandoned Mine Land Emergencies(Virginia Department of Energy)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declared two Abandoned Mine Land (AML) emergencies on Wednesday following recent heavy rainfall.

Both emergencies were declared in the Pound community of Wise County.

According to officials, an underground mine partially fell in on Sunnydale Farm Road, creating a 15-foot deep hole close to two homes.

Officials also said an access road to two homes was washed out on Bowser Hollow Road.

“Both of these issues put residents in danger,” said Abandoned Mine Land Manager Lesa Baker.Public safety is our first priority at Virginia Energy so we were able to get crews to the site quickly to fix these problems. Heavy rainfall often increases the impact of issues caused by abandoned mine lands so it is not uncommon for our team to receive several calls after.”

An AML grant of more than $137,000 will fill the hole on Sunnydale Farm Road while a $65,000 grant will make Bowser Hollow Road accessible again.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell visit EKY
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates

Latest News

Buckhorn School
‘We will still be Buckhorn School’: Officials give an update on 2022-2023 school year plan
Governor Andy Beshear visits Neon, Ky.
Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, updates flooding death toll
Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson says they are making progress. The...
Cleanup continues in Clay County nearly two weeks after historic flooding
Donations
Looking for resources? Here is where people affected by flooding can go