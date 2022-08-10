Two men from New Jersey help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While people from all over the state and the region have come to Eastern Kentucky to help after deadly flooding late last month, the call for help has reached as far away as the Garden State.

Zechariah Buck and his father drove from Wildwood, New Jersey to help out after the devastating flooding. They first spent time in Jackson and have since moved on to Letcher County.

The pair spent last week helping with search and rescue, now this week Zechariah is helping deliver supplies.

“Helping the people is what makes me keep going,” he said. “If I had to do this just on my own strength, I couldn’t do it. When I take my side-by-side, or I take my truck, or the excavator or whatever, go clear out a ravine at someone’s house, or help them build back, and the look on their face when they say thank you. That’s what keeps me going. That’s what keeps me going on this stuff.”

Zechariah said after they were finished in Jackson, they had no plans, but just kept going.

