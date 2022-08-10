Team Rubicon partners with Toolbank to help EKY cleanup efforts

Team Rubicon in Eastern Kentucky
Team Rubicon in Eastern Kentucky(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Since the region was hit with devastating flooding, organizations have been answering the call for help in Eastern Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Team Rubicon was in Letcher County to help locals clean up.

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization dedicated to helping people clean up after disasters sweep through their areas.

One of the many people the team helped was Jenkins native Marilyn Durham.

”It’s just amazing to see how they came in and got all the stuff and they’re still taking stuff out, still working, you know, so I’m thankful for all that,” said Durham.

Team Rubicon was also joined by Toolbank, which helped supply the organization with the necessary tools to clean out affected homes.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell visit EKY
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates

Latest News

Abandoned Mine Land Emergencies
Virginia Energy declares Abandoned Mine Land emergencies following heavy rainfall
Buckhorn School
‘We will still be Buckhorn School’: Officials give an update on 2022-2023 school year plan
Governor Andy Beshear visits Neon, Ky.
Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, updates flooding death toll
Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson says they are making progress. The...
Cleanup continues in Clay County nearly two weeks after historic flooding