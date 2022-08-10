Team Rubicon partners with Toolbank to help EKY cleanup efforts

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Since the region was hit with devastating flooding, organizations have been answering the call for help in Eastern Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Team Rubicon was in Letcher County to help locals clean up.

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization dedicated to helping people clean up after disasters sweep through their areas.

One of the many people the team helped was Jenkins native Marilyn Durham.

”It’s just amazing to see how they came in and got all the stuff and they’re still taking stuff out, still working, you know, so I’m thankful for all that,” said Durham.

Team Rubicon was also joined by Toolbank, which helped supply the organization with the necessary tools to clean out affected homes.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.