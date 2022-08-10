Students head back to the classroom

Students head back to school in parts of Kentucky
By Shannon Litton
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Wednesday marked the first day of classes for students across Lawrence County.

Cars started lining up for drop-off before 7 a.m. at Louisa East Elementary School.

“It’s bittersweet. You have that really good time with them over the summer and then you just watch them grow up,” said Cody Anderson, whose son Colten is going into fifth grade. “It’s just one of those things as a parent; it’s bittersweet.”

Many parents shared in that bittersweet feeling, but for the most part, students were ready to get into the swing of things and catch up with their friends and teachers.

“My teacher said she had a snow cone machine, so I’m looking forward to using the snow cone machine,” said fifth grader Jordan Gibbons.

This school year marks the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that kids will start the year without having to wear a mask.

An optional mask policy is still in place.

“As a second-grader, you’re 7, 8 years old. Well, 2.5 years ago they were going to school, they were in a virtual setting, so it was different for them,” said Ed Dixon, the school principal. “It’s an awesome opportunity to be able to smile, see the facial gestures, it means a lot.”

Dixon says every year they focus on 3 R’s – being ready, respectful, and responsible.

This year, they’re adding relationship building between students themselves, as well as students and staff.

Other schools in Kentucky were also supposed to start this week, but many have now pushed back their start dates after historic flooding devastated the region almost two weeks ago.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell visit EKY
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion

Latest News

MSU Men’s Basketball team joins Hindman cleanup efforts
Knott Central gym
Knott Central deals with damage, delays first day of school
Mayking Fire Department
Mayking Fire Department to offer water purification system for Letcher Countians
Lowe’s employees hand out more than 200 totes of supplies to people in EKY
Denny's "Mobile Relief Diner"
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner offers free food to Eastern Kentuckians