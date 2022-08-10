Severe Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain threat continues before drier finish to work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are entering the second half of the work week with plenty of chances for showers and storms, and heavy rain continues to be a threat as we head through tonight...but brighter days are ahead.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We are continuing to watch a slow moving cold front pushing through the region with disturbances moving along it. Yet again, this will continue to produce showers and storms with heavy rain. Not everyone will see heavy rain nor will everyone see flooding, but that possibility will be there as our Flood Watch remains in effect. Heavy rain with slow-moving storms will keep highs a bit lower, into the lower 80s. Showers and storms slowly diminish into our Wednesday night as drier air starts filtering in. Lows are back in the upper 60s to near 70.

The improvements really kick into high gear as we head into the day on Thursday. Our front will still be taking its sweet time clearing the region, so we may see some clouds and showers around during the morning and afternoon hours, but cooler and drier air will continue to filter in late in the day and overnight. Daytime highs will be relatively comfortable in the lower 80s, with drier air and mostly clear skies allowing overnight lows to fall back into the middle 60s.

Late Week and the Weekend

The improvements really arrive in time for Friday and the weekend. Dry, calm weather is back in the forecast as we head through Friday and Saturday with high pressure taking control. This means much more sunshine, much drier air and much more comfortable temperatures! Highs stay steady in the upper 70s to near 80 as dew points drop into the 50s. I’m talking, absolutely perfect mid-August conditions out there! we keep that pattern in place through Sunday as well, though another disturbance will be trying to move into the region later at night, perhaps sparking a stray storm. Highs stay comfortable and humidity stays relatively low.

Unfortunately, more chances are back in the forecast as we head into the start of next week, with some isolated to scattered shower chances returning. Humidity levels will be back near normal, however temperatures remain consistently below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

