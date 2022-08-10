Senator Mitch McConnell continues tour of EKY flood damage

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell continued his tour of Eastern Kentucky areas hit with significant flood damage on Wednesday.

The Senator’s first stops of the day were at the Wendell Ford Airport and County Line Community Church in Chavies to talk with relief volunteers and local officials about recovery efforts.

Next, McConnell stopped at the Watts-Caney Fire Department to speak with first responders and see storm damage in the area.

We will update this story as he travels throughout the region.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.