Pigskin Previews 2022: Rockcastle County Rockets

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County football team is a family affair once again after over a decade.

Head coach Chris Larkey returns to the program where both he and his father have coached after 13 years at North Laurel.

“Obviously I want to live up to what my dad’s done,” said Coach Larkey. “I want to make him proud and I want to make sure the tradition carries on.”

Much of last year’s team is returning ready to learn under a new staff.

“I feel like we did good but we wasn’t there as a team,” said senior defensive back Ethan Tyree. “Coach Larkey has really brought us together.”

Rockcastle County’s schedule is below:

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 CASEY COUNTY (at Campbellsville) Aug. 26 EAST JESSAMINE Sept. 2 at Wayne County Sept. 9 at LaRue County Sept. 16 SOUTH LAUREL Sept. 23 at Estill County Sept. 30 BELL COUNTY Oct. 14 at McCreary Central Oct. 21 GARRARD COUNTY Oct. 28 at Lincoln County

