Pigskin Previews 2022: Rockcastle County Rockets

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County football team is a family affair once again after over a decade.

Head coach Chris Larkey returns to the program where both he and his father have coached after 13 years at North Laurel.

“Obviously I want to live up to what my dad’s done,” said Coach Larkey. “I want to make him proud and I want to make sure the tradition carries on.”

Much of last year’s team is returning ready to learn under a new staff.

“I feel like we did good but we wasn’t there as a team,” said senior defensive back Ethan Tyree. “Coach Larkey has really brought us together.”

Rockcastle County’s schedule is below:

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19CASEY COUNTY (at Campbellsville)
Aug. 26EAST JESSAMINE
Sept. 2at Wayne County
Sept. 9at LaRue County
Sept. 16SOUTH LAUREL
Sept. 23at Estill County
Sept. 30BELL COUNTY
Oct. 14at McCreary Central
Oct. 21GARRARD COUNTY
Oct. 28at Lincoln County

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell visit EKY
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates

Latest News

Kylie Gayheart at the free throw line during Knott Central's All "A" game against West Carter.
Justin Amburgey named head girl’s basketball coach at Knott Central
Harlan County Black Bear football
Pigskin Previews 2022: Harlan County Black Bears
North Laurel All-Stars represent Kentucky
North Laurel All Stars handed first loss in LLWS regional
Joel Williams enters transfer portal