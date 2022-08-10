Pigskin Previews 2022: Rockcastle County Rockets
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County football team is a family affair once again after over a decade.
Head coach Chris Larkey returns to the program where both he and his father have coached after 13 years at North Laurel.
“Obviously I want to live up to what my dad’s done,” said Coach Larkey. “I want to make him proud and I want to make sure the tradition carries on.”
Much of last year’s team is returning ready to learn under a new staff.
“I feel like we did good but we wasn’t there as a team,” said senior defensive back Ethan Tyree. “Coach Larkey has really brought us together.”
Rockcastle County’s schedule is below:
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|Aug. 19
|CASEY COUNTY (at Campbellsville)
|Aug. 26
|EAST JESSAMINE
|Sept. 2
|at Wayne County
|Sept. 9
|at LaRue County
|Sept. 16
|SOUTH LAUREL
|Sept. 23
|at Estill County
|Sept. 30
|BELL COUNTY
|Oct. 14
|at McCreary Central
|Oct. 21
|GARRARD COUNTY
|Oct. 28
|at Lincoln County
