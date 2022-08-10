Pigskin Previews 2022: Martin County Cardinals

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Cardinals would like to keep the uphill trajectory going.

Every season, the Cards’ brand has been continuous improvement, with each season better than the last, even finishing the 2021 season as district runners-up.

“Every yard we gain, every touchdown we score this season, it’s going to be hard work and they’re ready for it,” said Martin County head coach Josh Muncy. “I’ve got some workers, I got some guys who are ready to put in the work that it takes to win.”

The Cardinals return any starters, building on a rushing corps that torched the mountains.

“We finished like 8th in the nation last year in rushing yards, I’d like to get up a little bit higher than that,” said senior running back Dawson Mills.

Martin County’s schedule is below.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 LESLIE COUNTY Aug. 26 at Greenup County Sept. 2 at Fleming County Sept. 9 KNOTT CENTRAL Sept. 23 at Bath County Sept. 30 EAST RIDGE Oct. 6 (Thu.) SHELBY VALLEY Oct. 14 WEST CARTER Oct. 21 at Prestonsburg Oct. 28 EAST CARTER

