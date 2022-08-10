Pigskin Previews 2022: Martin County Cardinals

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Cardinals would like to keep the uphill trajectory going.

Every season, the Cards’ brand has been continuous improvement, with each season better than the last, even finishing the 2021 season as district runners-up.

“Every yard we gain, every touchdown we score this season, it’s going to be hard work and they’re ready for it,” said Martin County head coach Josh Muncy. “I’ve got some workers, I got some guys who are ready to put in the work that it takes to win.”

The Cardinals return any starters, building on a rushing corps that torched the mountains.

“We finished like 8th in the nation last year in rushing yards, I’d like to get up a little bit higher than that,” said senior running back Dawson Mills.

Martin County’s schedule is below.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19LESLIE COUNTY
Aug. 26at Greenup County
Sept. 2at Fleming County
Sept. 9KNOTT CENTRAL
Sept. 23at Bath County
Sept. 30EAST RIDGE
Oct. 6 (Thu.)SHELBY VALLEY
Oct. 14WEST CARTER
Oct. 21at Prestonsburg
Oct. 28EAST CARTER

