North Laurel advances to Great Lakes Little League Championship

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WYMT) - The North Laurel Little League team is one win away from Williamsport.

The boys from London made it out of back-to-back jams to eliminate Hamilton (OH) with a 1-0 win.

A wild pitch from Hamilton, leading to a Tate Marcum steal of home plate made the difference.

North Laurel will take on Hagerstown (IN) in the Great Lakes Championship on Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

