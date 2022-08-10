North Laurel advances to Great Lakes Little League Championship

North Laurel All Stars face Indiana for spot in LLWS Region Finals
North Laurel All Stars face Indiana for spot in LLWS Region Finals(Jason Parman)
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WYMT) - The North Laurel Little League team is one win away from Williamsport.

The boys from London made it out of back-to-back jams to eliminate Hamilton (OH) with a 1-0 win.

A wild pitch from Hamilton, leading to a Tate Marcum steal of home plate made the difference.

North Laurel will take on Hagerstown (IN) in the Great Lakes Championship on Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

