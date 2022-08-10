MSU Men’s Basketball team joins Hindman cleanup efforts

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Office supplies spread out, essentials destroyed, mud everywhere and everything saturated with water. That is the scene in Hindman.

Debris keeps piling up, and some said that, while the work seems endless, it needs to be done.

“I feel like it is something people should do,” said LJ Bryan. “It does feel rewarding but the biggest thing I feel is people need help.”

Wednesday morning, members of the Morehead State men’s basketball team arrived in Hindman, with no idea what they were about to experience.

“Just seeing all the water, I feel like I saw the level from where the water was at, it was just crazy,” said Jack Wolfe. “To see that much water was there and how much damage it did.”

The team’s coach, Preston Spradlin, played high school basketball at Betsy Layne and college basketball at Alice Lloyd College.

“We wanted to get out here and get some boots on the ground and actually help,” said Spradlin.

Spradlin added bringing his team to Hindman had to be done because this situation hits close to home.

“This is home!” said Spradlin. “This is where my roots are up until I was 22 years old before moving to Lexington and Morehead. So there are a lot of great people here and a lot of great memories. Everything is ruined and it’s a hard thing to see and so trying to help people as best we can and trying to make a small impact.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.