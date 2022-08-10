Morehead State announces 2022-23 non-conference men’s basketball schedule

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State’s men’s basketball team will face some unique challenges, but also opportunities for success, during the non-conference portion of the 2022-23 scheduled, released this week.

Seven home games out of the 13 opponents highlight the ledger, along with road trips to three power five foes - Indiana, West Virginia and Vanderbilt. The Eagles also host mid-major powers Bellarmine and ETSU and make the short trek to renew an old rival at Marshall.

Morehead State is coming off the program’s second consecutive 23-win season. The full OVC schedule was released prior.

”We are excited to release our non-conference schedule to our fans so that they can begin preparations for the upcoming season,” said head coach Preston Spradlin. “As always we will get started right out of the gate with a top 25 opponent in Indiana that will give us the opportunity to play against one of the best teams in the country. That type of opener always helps with the focus and preparation during the preseason. We are looking forward to the rematch from the 2021 NCAA tournament with WVU and an opportunity to reignite an old rivalry with Marshall.”

Other notable games include a home contest with North Alabama and road tilts at Georgia Southern and Mercer.

”Those along with road games at Vanderbilt, Georgia Southern and Mercer will help make our team battle tested and provide some great environments for our players. I am most excited about the opportunity to play seven non conference home games on our new floor inside Johnson arena with quality opponents like Bellarmine, ETSU and North Alabama. These seven home games will allow for our fan base to become familiar with our new roster and for our team to gain valuable momentum heading into OVC play. As always we welcome the challenges of a difficult non-conference schedule and the opportunity to learn about our team and work towards the OVC schedule after the Christmas break.”

The seven home games are set for Nov. 10 (Campbellsville-Harrodsburg [Ky.]), Nov. 12 (Bellarmine), Nov. 22 (Kentucky State), Nov. 29 (Kentucky Christian), Dec. 3 (North Alabama), Dec. 11 (ETSU) and Dec. 21 (Alice Lloyd [Ky.]).

