Mayking Fire Department to offer water purification system for Letcher Countians

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Letcher County communities are still without water, but now one fire department is offering a sustainable solution to this issue.

The Mayking Fire Department partnered with the Louisville-based company WaterStep to receive a water purification system at their station.

The silo holds 5,000 gallons of water that people will be able to stop by and pick up in the upcoming days.

”Right now, some places in the Mayking community and outside of Mayking in Letcher County is gonna be up two to three weeks, they’re saying, on water,” said Charles Polly, assistant chief of the Mayking Fire Department. “Even when it does come back, there will be some boil water advisories and stuff like that, so this will give them some water to drink, to cook with, that kind of stuff.”

Fire officials said the system can also transform water into bleach.

Samples have been taken by the health department to see if the water is drinkable yet but once that is cleared, people can stop by the department from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to pick some up.

WaterStep also has purification systems in Hazard and Buckhorn.

