Mayking Fire Department to offer water purification system for Letcher Countians

Mayking Fire Department
Mayking Fire Department(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Letcher County communities are still without water, but now one fire department is offering a sustainable solution to this issue.

The Mayking Fire Department partnered with the Louisville-based company WaterStep to receive a water purification system at their station.

The silo holds 5,000 gallons of water that people will be able to stop by and pick up in the upcoming days.

”Right now, some places in the Mayking community and outside of Mayking in Letcher County is gonna be up two to three weeks, they’re saying, on water,” said Charles Polly, assistant chief of the Mayking Fire Department. “Even when it does come back, there will be some boil water advisories and stuff like that, so this will give them some water to drink, to cook with, that kind of stuff.”

Fire officials said the system can also transform water into bleach.

Samples have been taken by the health department to see if the water is drinkable yet but once that is cleared, people can stop by the department from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to pick some up.

WaterStep also has purification systems in Hazard and Buckhorn.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell visit EKY
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion

Latest News

Knott Central gym
Knott Central deals with damage, delays first day of school
Lowe’s employees hand out more than 200 totes of supplies to people in EKY
Denny's "Mobile Relief Diner"
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner offers free food to Eastern Kentuckians
Students head back to school in parts of Kentucky
Students head back to school in parts of Kentucky