Man accused of threatening shooting at Ky. university

Dustin Burchett, 35.
Dustin Burchett, 35.(Whitley County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of making a threat against the University of the Cumberlands.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, they received a call Tuesday evening from the university about a threat made toward the school.

Police say 35-year-old Dustin Burchett, of Somerset, indicated he was going to execute a shooting on the campus.

Police say they quickly identified Burchett as a suspect and tracked him to a location in Somerset where he was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The Corbin News Journal reports Burchett is an online student with the University of the Cumberlands. He is facing a terroristic threatening charge.

The university took extra security measures and there was a high law enforcement presence across the campus for about an hour as the investigation was conducted.

