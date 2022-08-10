Lowe’s employees hand out more than 200 totes of supplies to people in EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, employees with Lowe’s in Hazard continued to give back to people in the area.

A release from the company said employees went door-to-door, passing out more than 200 totes with items like water and cleaning supplies.

The company recently announced it would be giving $500,000 to nonprofit partners to help with flood recovery efforts.

