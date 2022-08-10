KSP investigating possible murder-suicide in Harlan County

(None)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating what they say was a murder suicide in Harlan County.

KSP Post 10 in Harlan got a call Tuesday night about two people being shot on Jonathan Drive.

Troopers responded to the call and began an investigation.

A release from KSP said the initial investigation showed Phoebe Cloud, 39, was shot by her husband, Mitchell Cloud, 39, before killing himself.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Harlan County Deputy Coroner.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell visit EKY
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates

Latest News

Flood Watch update: Most counties will actually end at midnight. Some counties will continue...
Flood Watch continues into tonight, drier and calmer days ahead
Alice Lloyd College
Alice Lloyd College to replace diplomas lost, damaged in flooding
Donations sent to Jenkins, KY
Health group and business donate supplies to shelter in Letcher County
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Gov. Andy Beshear: FEMA has to ‘get it right’ in response to flooding