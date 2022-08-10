Knott Central deals with damage, delays first day of school

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Ethan Sirles and Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several schools were damaged or destroyed during the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. One of the schools hit hardest was Knott County Central High School.

In the school’s gym on Wednesday, instead of basketballs, people could hear saws. The floor had to be taken up after water damage made it unplayable.

“It’s devastating to see the destruction in the facility,” said school principal Bobby Pollard. “I think about all of the things that have taken place. All of the tradition and history of out school and to see it like that is really mind-blowing.”

The rest of the school also suffered similar damage to the gym. Floors and tile are being replaced as the community works to rebuild what was lost.

Pollard said it has been a difficult time adjusting, adding school was supposed to start Wednesday but was pushed back to at least September 19.

