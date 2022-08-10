Kentucky State Police looking for stolen truck
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking for help in finding a stolen truck.
The truck was taken from Corbin Hydraulics in the Gray community of Knox County on Saturday, August 6.
KSP confirmed a man stole the truck. He also stole gas from a Speedway in Winchester on Sunday, August 7 around 11:45 a.m.
Anyone with information about this investigation can call KSP Post 10 at 606-573-3131.
