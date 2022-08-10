Husband, wife sentenced on wire fraud charges

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A husband and wife realtor team from Wise were sentenced on federal wire fraud charges Wednesday.

According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), Jessee Allen DeLoach, 40, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud in February. His wife, Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach, 38, also pled guilty in February. Both were sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

Court documents stated the DeLoaches owned a real estate agency called Koltown Properties Inc., with which they created at least 19 false sales contracts to get money.

As part of their fraud, the couple falsely reported sales contracts and listed buyers who did not exist to submit the sales for commission.

