Health experts encourage parents to keep kids home if they’re sick

(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The back-to-school season can be exciting, but health experts encourage parents to pay attention to their child’s health once they return to the classroom.

”If you feel sick, don’t go to school,” UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Jason Smith said. “Don’t try and tough through this. If you’ve got things, get a test and let’s make sure you don’t have COVID. Allergies are going to be kicking back off starting soon. There are ways for us now to test for that to make sure it’s not COVID so we don’t spread that through a classroom. Just like we wouldn’t want to spread the flu or some other disease through a classroom. So, don’t tough it out. If you’re sick, stay home. Let’s get a test and we’ll get you back to school as soon as we can.”

Jefferson County Public Schools will require masks in schools for now, due to the high number of COVID cases in Jefferson County.

