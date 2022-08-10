Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 38 deaths in EKY flooding

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is officially 38 as of Wednesday.

The Governor said the 38th victim was the high school football player who died while helping cleanup efforts.

We will share more updates as we learn them.

WYMT will have more information on the Governor’s visit to the area on Mountain News this evening.

