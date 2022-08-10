Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood

The road to recovery will be a slow and arduous one
Flood cleanup underway in Garrett, Ky.
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!

