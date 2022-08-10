Flood Watch continues into tonight, drier and calmer days ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just a little while longer and we will get a much-needed break for a little while. Hang in there.

Today and Tonight

So far, we’ve managed to make it through the first day of the Flood Watch without any major issues. Let’s hope the same will be the case for day 2.

We will start out with some spotty showers and some fog with temperatures in the 70s. Mainly cloudy skies will be around today, but don’t be surprised to see some sunshine at times, especially early in the day. Scattered chances for showers and storms will be around all day, but the best chances will be this evening and early tonight. Highs should get into the low 80s today.

The Flood Watch was extended until 2 a.m. Thursday for most of the region early Wednesday morning. Stay weather aware and keep a close eye on your creeks and streams.

Tonight, rain chances will continue early before starting to become widely scattered overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 60s as the front passes by. As always, remember this phrase: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Don’t underestimate the power of flood water.

Here are some tips to help keep you and your family safe when flooding is possible. Remember, it is NEVER worth it to drive through flood water. Turn around, don't drown! (WYMT)

Extended Forecast

After some scattered rain chances early Thursday, the skies should start to clear by the late afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the low 80s before dropping into the mid-60s overnight.

Friday, we FINALLY see the sunshine for an extended stretch. I cannot wait. Temperatures will be much more comfortable and will likely only top out in the upper 70s for highs before dropping into the mid-50s for overnight lows. Yes, you read that right. Yes, it is still August.

Saturday and Sunday are fairly calm and quiet too. Sunny skies will dominate again on Saturday, but we will add a few clouds and some stray shower chances in on Sunday. Highs both days will be around the 80-degree mark and be very comfortable. It’s like a taste of fall in the middle of the summer. I love it.

