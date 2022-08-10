Flood Watch continues into tonight, drier and calmer days ahead

The Flood Watch that was supposed to expire at 8 p.m. Wednesday has been extended until 2 a.m....
The Flood Watch that was supposed to expire at 8 p.m. Wednesday has been extended until 2 a.m. Thursday. It also includes parts of Southwest Virginia.(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just a little while longer and we will get a much-needed break for a little while. Hang in there.

Today and Tonight

So far, we’ve managed to make it through the first day of the Flood Watch without any major issues. Let’s hope the same will be the case for day 2.

We will start out with some spotty showers and some fog with temperatures in the 70s. Mainly cloudy skies will be around today, but don’t be surprised to see some sunshine at times, especially early in the day. Scattered chances for showers and storms will be around all day, but the best chances will be this evening and early tonight. Highs should get into the low 80s today.

The Flood Watch was extended until 2 a.m. Thursday for most of the region early Wednesday morning. Stay weather aware and keep a close eye on your creeks and streams.

Tonight, rain chances will continue early before starting to become widely scattered overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 60s as the front passes by. As always, remember this phrase: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Don’t underestimate the power of flood water.

Here are some tips to help keep you and your family safe when flooding is possible. Remember,...
Here are some tips to help keep you and your family safe when flooding is possible. Remember, it is NEVER worth it to drive through flood water. Turn around, don't drown!(WYMT)

Extended Forecast

After some scattered rain chances early Thursday, the skies should start to clear by the late afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the low 80s before dropping into the mid-60s overnight.

Friday, we FINALLY see the sunshine for an extended stretch. I cannot wait. Temperatures will be much more comfortable and will likely only top out in the upper 70s for highs before dropping into the mid-50s for overnight lows. Yes, you read that right. Yes, it is still August.

Saturday and Sunday are fairly calm and quiet too. Sunny skies will dominate again on Saturday, but we will add a few clouds and some stray shower chances in on Sunday. Highs both days will be around the 80-degree mark and be very comfortable. It’s like a taste of fall in the middle of the summer. I love it.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell visit EKY
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates

Latest News

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 9, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 9, 2022
Evan Hatter's forecast at 6 - 8/9/22
Evan Hatter's forecast at 6 - 8/9/22
Latest updated Flood Watch valid through Wednesday evening August 10, 2022
Heavy rain and flooding potential continues through midweek
A Flood Watch goes into effect at noon Tuesday and lasts until 8 p.m. Wednesday for much of the...
Flood Watch goes back into effect later today, heavy rain possible tonight and tomorrow