Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner offers free food to Eastern Kentuckians

Denny's "Mobile Relief Diner"
Denny's "Mobile Relief Diner"
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Denny’s is sending its Mobile Relief Diner to Eastern Kentucky to serve communities impacted by deadly flooding.

The 53-foot mobile diner will serve free breakfast to Eastern Kentuckians from Thursday, August 11, to Sunday, August 14.

The breakfast will include two pancakes, two sausage links, hot coffee and cold water.

You can find the mobile diner in the Hazard Lowe’s parking lot. The address is 81 Commerce Drive, Hazard KY, 41701.

The diner will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell visit EKY
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion

Latest News

Mayking Fire Department
Mayking Fire Department to offer water purification system for Letcher Countians
Lowe’s employees hand out more than 200 totes of supplies to people in EKY
Team Rubicon in Eastern Kentucky
Team Rubicon partners with Toolbank to help EKY cleanup efforts
Abandoned Mine Land Emergencies
Virginia Energy declares Abandoned Mine Land emergencies following heavy rainfall