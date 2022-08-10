Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner offers free food to Eastern Kentuckians

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Denny’s is sending its Mobile Relief Diner to Eastern Kentucky to serve communities impacted by deadly flooding.

The 53-foot mobile diner will serve free breakfast to Eastern Kentuckians from Thursday, August 11, to Sunday, August 14.

The breakfast will include two pancakes, two sausage links, hot coffee and cold water.

You can find the mobile diner in the Hazard Lowe’s parking lot. The address is 81 Commerce Drive, Hazard KY, 41701.

The diner will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day.

