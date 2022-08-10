CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Cleanup continues in Clay County, nearly two weeks after historic flooding swept through Eastern Kentucky.

The community of Bull Skin, near Oneida, was one of the hardest hit, and two people were killed in the community.

An 81-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man died when they were washed out of their homes.

One homeowner said there was five feet of water inside his home.

He added they have seen water inside the home before but nothing like what happened during the early morning hours of July 28.

People across the county are taking everything out of their homes, so the rebuilding phase can start.

Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson said the county is making progress.

He said 95% of the affected homes have been cleaned out since the flooding happened.

Watson added people are staying in campers, motels and other places that offer shelter while the road to recovery continues.

