Black Gold Festival still on track for September

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One local festival committee is not letting flooding keep it down in 2022.

The Black Gold Festival Committee posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that it is moving forward with the Black Gold Festival in September after speaking with city and county leaders.

The committee said in the post that it hopes the festival gives everyone something to look forward to.

The festival is scheduled for September 15-17 in downtown Hazard. The festival returned in 2021 after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus in 2020.

