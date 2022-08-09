Willie Nelson visits Dollywood to prepare for Dolly Parton movie

Country star Willie Nelson was spotted at Dollywood Monday as part of filming for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas movie.
Country star Willie Nelson was spotted at Dollywood Monday as part of filming for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas movie.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country star Willie Nelson was spotted at Dollywood on Monday as part of filming for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas movie, park representative Wes Ramey told WVLT News. Parton herself was also at the park.

The movie is filming over the next few months and will feature a Christmas theme centered on the Queen of East Tennessee.

Movie officials also recently put out a call for small roles to the general public. Those interested can learn more here.

