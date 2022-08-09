West Virginia successfully transitions to new 988 crisis line

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline went live on July 16.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline went live on July 16.(MGN)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has successfully transitioned to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new three-digit number, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources.

The DHHR says since the new number went live on July 16, it has received 855 calls.

“The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline serves as a universal entry point so that no matter where you live, you can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help,” says Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. “With options for using 988 through voice calls, chat, and text, individuals can receive the help they need in the way that is most convenient and comfortable.”

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is operated in West Virginia by First Choice Services and funded by the Bureau for Behavioral Health.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
Lance Storz
Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors

Latest News

Zechariah Buck and his father drove from Wildwood, NJ to Eastern Kentucky to help out in thee...
Two men from New Jersey help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief
Black Gold Festival has great first day, officials ensure safety
Black Gold Festival still on track for September
Health experts encourage parents to keep kids home if they’re sick
Photo: University of the Cumberlands
“Situation under control” after threat at University of the Cumberlands
While COVID cases continue to climb across the commonwealth, many adults living in the Kentucky...
Poll: More than 50% of Kentuckians believe COVID pandemic is over in their lives