UPIKE opens flood support initiative

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the University of Pikeville recently announced the UPIKE Family Flood Support Initiative to help people and areas affected by the devastating flooding that hit the region in late July.

Officials with the university also encouraged people to donate to the UPIKE Student Emergency Fund, which was established in 2020 to help students continue their education after being impacted by emergencies or disasters.

You can visit upike.edu/floodrelief and click ‘Give Now’ to donate.

UPIKE is also allowing students that have been put out of their homes to move in early for the fall semester.

Shower facilities are available for students in need. You can email housing@upike.edu or call (606) 218-5224 for additional information.

Students in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties can now visit www.disasterassistance.gov to apply for FEMA relief assistance

