Texas Roadhouse to donate 100% of sales at some locations Tuesday to EKY flood relief

The exterior of a Texas Roadhouse location is seen. (Texas Roadhouse/Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Texas Roadhouse locations in several states are taking part in a fundraiser to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

On Tuesday, August 9th, the restaurants listed below will donate 100% of the profits of the day to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

  • Ashland
  • Bowling Green
  • Elizabethtown
  • Florence
  • Ft. Wright
  • Georgetown
  • Lexington (Both Locations)
  • London
  • Louisville (Middletown, Outer Loop, Shively and St. Matthews)
  • Paducah
  • Pikeville
  • Richmond
  • Beckley, WV
  • Charleston, WV
  • Clarksburg, WV
  • Huntington, WV
  • Morgantown, WV
  • Beaver, PA
  • Bridgeville, PA
  • Butler, PA
  • Greensburg, PA
  • Washington, PA

For specific hours of operation and specific store location information, you can visit the link here.

Lost Creek, Breathitt County, KY
