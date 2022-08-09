Texas Roadhouse to donate 100% of sales at some locations Tuesday to EKY flood relief
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Texas Roadhouse locations in several states are taking part in a fundraiser to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims.
On Tuesday, August 9th, the restaurants listed below will donate 100% of the profits of the day to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
- Ashland
- Bowling Green
- Elizabethtown
- Florence
- Ft. Wright
- Georgetown
- Lexington (Both Locations)
- London
- Louisville (Middletown, Outer Loop, Shively and St. Matthews)
- Paducah
- Pikeville
- Richmond
- Beckley, WV
- Charleston, WV
- Clarksburg, WV
- Huntington, WV
- Morgantown, WV
- Beaver, PA
- Bridgeville, PA
- Butler, PA
- Greensburg, PA
- Washington, PA
For specific hours of operation and specific store location information, you can visit the link here.
