Texas Roadhouse to donate 100% of sales at some locations Tuesday to EKY flood relief

(WYMT) - Texas Roadhouse locations in several states are taking part in a fundraiser to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

On Tuesday, August 9th, the restaurants listed below will donate 100% of the profits of the day to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

Ashland

Bowling Green

Elizabethtown

Florence

Ft. Wright

Georgetown

Lexington (Both Locations)

London

Louisville (Middletown, Outer Loop, Shively and St. Matthews)

Paducah

Pikeville

Richmond

Beckley, WV

Charleston, WV

Clarksburg, WV

Huntington, WV

Morgantown, WV

Beaver, PA

Bridgeville, PA

Butler, PA

Greensburg, PA

Washington, PA

For specific hours of operation and specific store location information, you can visit the link here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.