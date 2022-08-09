Suspect in Laurel Co. crash that killed three appears in court

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More information is being released about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was in court Tuesday morning.

A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way and being under the influence of alcohol.

Joshua Poore is accused of driving the wrong way on the interstate and crashing into a car carrying three people from Illinois, killing all of them.

“We had received multiple reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the interstate. Before officers could get it stopped, the collision occurred,” said Lt. Detective Chris Edwards with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Poore was behind the wheel of a Toyota Tacoma pickup when police said the 21-year-old plowed nearly head on into a Nissan carrying three people, all around the age of 25, from the Chicago area. Police suspect alcohol was involved.

“One of the first officers on the scene indicated that they had seen open alcoholic containers in the vehicle,” Edwards said.

Despite Poore being in and out of consciousness, Detective Edwards also testified they were able to give him a breathalyzer test and he blew a .22.

“In the course of getting him out of his vehicle, they suspected he had been drinking, so they administered a preliminary test at the scene. To which Mr. Poore failed,” Edwards said.

Officials said Poore is a college student who was on break, and was traveling through Kentucky visiting friends and family in some of the states surrounding Kentucky.

The judge refused to lower Poore’s $1 million bond.

The Laurel County Grand Jury will consider returning a murder indictment against Poore, possibly as early as next week if more evidence is returned from the lab.

